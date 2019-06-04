Southeast farmers dealing with a wet planting season

Many farmers are still taking a hit this planting season with all the flooding. Farmers at Bean and Bean Cotton Company said a wet planting season like this one impacts the price of corn, part-time jobs and even impacts how much you pay for your next car. Farmer Jason Bean said this is the toughest planting season he’s seen, maybe ever. Flooded fields are causing him and his brother, Barry Bean, to make a lot of risky decisions. They are not expecting a lot of corn and cotton to make it this season, and it is a big deal for this industry. Barry said this problem doesn’t just impact farmers in southeast Missouri, but other businesses as well. Barry said it impacts jobs and the products you buy at the store. Jason said this will be just another obstacle to overcome.