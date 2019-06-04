Suspect charged after shooting at MO state trooper on US 60 near Sikeston

A man has been charged after firing a gun at a state trooper on Sunday near Sikeston on US 60. According to Missouri Highway Patrol Sargent Clark Parrott, it happened on Highway 60 in the westbound lanes, near the intersection of 60/61. Units from the Missouri State Highway Patrol and Sikeston Department of Public Safety were on the scene. A state trooper stopped to help a stranded motorist identified as 49-year-old Larry Maddox of Sikeston, who opened fire as the trooper approached. The trooper was not injured and fired back. Maddox was hit and taken to an area hospital. Maddox was charged with two counts of assault in the first degree, four counts of armed criminal action, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm. Maddox’s bond was set at $250,000 and currently remains in a local hospital. The Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control is investigating.