Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund’s mobile education exhibit coming to Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial

As part of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund’s partnership with Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial, VVMF’s mobile education center will be on display in Perryville from June 7-9, 2019. The mobile education Center includes digital displays and artifact displays that give visitors a better understanding of the legacy of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial and those whose names are inscribed on it. For more information about Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial, please contact the Visitor’s Center at 573-547-2035 or visit www.mnvmfund.org.