Walmart doubles storm relief commitment

Walmart, Sam’s Club, and Walmart.org have committed to doubling the support provided to storm relief in the areas dealing with flooding and tornadoes. This latest announcement builds on previous commitments made in March, early May, and last week, to provide support to states across the Midwest and South, including Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, and Texas. This new commitment will provide $350,000 in cash grants to the American Red Cross, Salvation Army, and Save The Children, and up to $150,000 in product donations to organizations actively engaged in responding to impacted communities. Walmart is working closely with local officials and government entities to help meet the needs of those affected. This brings the total commitment to $1 million of support provided so far this spring.