Wednesday, June 5th, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Cops say that a Florida Woman denied ownership of a bag of MDMA (Ecstasy/Molly) that dropped from her crotch right after a “feminine product” fell from the same space. Officers responding to a call Saturday afternoon about a disturbance at a Vero Beach residence encountered 34-year-old Kristen Szatmary seated in a taxi outside the home.

While speaking with Kristen–who said she had just been in a “verbal disturbance” with her mother–a sheriff’s deputy “observed white powder on her right nostril.” The cop then asked Kristen to exit the vehicle.

As Kristen stepped out of the taxi, “a feminine product fell from her shorts followed by a clear bag with a white substance,” according to an arrest affidavit. “It’s not mine,” Kristen reportedly declared. “I’m supposed to give it to someone.”

The “feminine product,” which is not further described in court filings, appears to have been keeping the baggie in its storage place. A deputy reported that Kristen “advised the white substance was ‘molly.’” Charged with possession of a controlled substance, she was booked into the county jail on the felony count.