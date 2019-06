Cape Girardeau police are looking for two suspects after an armed robbery on Friday. Sargent Rick Schmidt says it happened near 100 Minnesota Avenue between Tipton’s and Campbell Mattress. A resident was walking in an alley confronted by two African America males. One suspect had a gun and demanded money, while the other hit the victim and took off running. One suspect was wearing a blue shirt and jean shorts, the other was wearing a white shirt and gray sweatpants.