‘Caduceus’ Student Sculpture Dedicated in Downtown Cape

A Southeast Missouri State University student dedicated her sculpture to downtown Cape Girardeau. Heather Meadows unveiled her sculpture ‘Caduceus’ on Wednesday at Area Properties Real Estate on Broadway. Meadows began working on the sculpture in February. ‘Caduceus’ is an abstract re-imagining of the lines and shapes observed within the iconic Caduceus staff, the short, winged staffed entwined by two serpents. Meadows said Caduceus is not only a re-imagining of the famous staff, but also a study in form and movement. Co-owner of Area Properties Real Estate, Beck Harding, said their company is proud to support Southeast’s arts program and Old Town Cape by displaying student art work.