Illinois Safety Results

Illinois State Police performed Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREP), Alcohol Countermeasures Enforcement (ACE) saturation patrol, Roadside Safety Check, and Nighttime Enforcement (NITE) patrols in Williams County during May. District 13 Commander Captain Derek Wise says OREP had 63 citations and 34 written warnings. ACE had 9 citations and 42 written warnings. Roadside Safety Checks had 6 citations and 23 written warnings. NITE had 20 citations/arrests and 95 written warnings.