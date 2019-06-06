School Bus Inspection Results

Missouri State Highway Patrol performed an annual bus inspection. A total of 11,958 school buses across Missouri were inspected. Superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol Colonel Eric T. Olsen announced the results yesterday. Here is what the report said:

“Buses rated as “approved” upon initial inspection — 10,672

Buses rated as “defective” upon initial inspection — 962

Buses rated as “out-of-service” upon initial inspection — 324

A total of 261 Missouri school districts earned the Patrol’s Total Fleet Excellence Award, obtaining an approval rating of 90% or higher with no buses placed out-of-service. During the 2019-2020 school year, 5,540 buses in these award-winning fleets are eligible to display the Total Fleet Excellence sticker in the lower corner of the first window on the passenger-entry side of the bus.”

Individual school district results are available here: https://www.mshp.dps.missouri.gov/MSHPWeb/PatrolDivisions/DVSD/MVI/index.html