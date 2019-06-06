Southeast Students, Almuni hitting it out of the park with Cape Catfish

Four Southeast seniors and five recent graduates are interning and working with the Cape Catfish baseball team. They are learning how to build an athletic organization from the ground up. The team debuted with its home opener on Tuesday at Capaha Field. The Cape Catfish are members of the Prospect League, a collegiate summer baseball league comprising college players from across the country. Assistant general Manager Cindy Gannon knew she wanted to have Southeast students contribute, so she hired five Southeast students as interns in January and added several more for the summer. This experience is a great source of education and hands on learning. It will help these students build networking relationships and gain knowledge that can be used in their future careers.