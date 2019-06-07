Friday, June 7th, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

According to an arrest affidavit, a woman pulled a gun on a man inside of a Mexican restaurant in Southeast Austin during an argument over who would be up next for karaoke just before 1:00 a.m. last Sunday.

The woman, identified by police as 41-year-old Doris Vallejo-Godoy, was with her girlfriend in the bar at La Catedral del Marisco when the confrontation began over the karaoke machine in the restaurant.

Vallejo-Godoy told police she pulled out her pistol to calm the man down after he called her bad names, but never pointed it at the man. But the man told officers that after the argument began, Vallejo-Godoy struck him in the face, pulled the gun out, and pointed it directly at him.

She was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony. Police also said she lacked a concealed handgun license and was charged with unlawful carrying of a concealed weapon, a third-degree felony.