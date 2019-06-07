MO Secretary of State rejects two referendum petitions against abortion bill

Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft has denied two referendum petitions against a massive anti-abortion bill. At a press conference yesterday in Jefferson City, Ashcroft says they are unconstitutional because part of the bill – about parental notification when a minor wants an abortion – has already taken effect.

The legislation would allow abortions for medical emergencies but not rape or incest. The ACLU says it has called Ashcroft’s move predictable and it is assembling a lawsuit.