Peoples National Bank to honor all military personnel, customers, and community on Flag Day

Peoples National Bank is honoring all Southern Illinois Veterans, active duty, and customers on Flag Day, Friday, June 14th at their branch on 17th Street in Marion, IL. Mayor Mike Absher and Ed Davis will kick off the festivities at 11 a.m. with a welcome and prayer, followed by a flag rising ceremony. You can enjoy food from 17th Street BBQ and music from Kali Lynn. The bank has pledged an additional $10,000 to Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois in honor of all Southern Illinois Veterans and will be giving a check to representatives of the organization. Veterans Honor Flight is a nationwide network that provides a free one-day trip to Washington, D.C. to all Veterans who apply to visit memorials honoring their service and sacrifice. All expenses for the trip are covered by the Veterans Honor Flight, which is funded by donations.