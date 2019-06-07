St. Francis Ebola simulation training

Saint Francis Healthcare System conducted an Ebola simulation training on Wednesday, May 29th, as part of a statewide 2019 Spring Break Mission Full-Scale Exercise. The exercise lasted for three hours. Front-line facilities and EMS specialty transport teams simulated a response and practiced loading and unloading the “patient” into an ambulance prepared with protective sheets. Nurses and EMS personnel wore protective clothing, took the patient to a holding room, and secured him in a specialized compartment. The ambulance crew and nurses also practiced the decontamination process of properly wearing, shedding, and disposing of the protective layers.