Blunt says U.S. deal with Mexico is a big win for both countries

President Trump has announced a deal with Mexico that reportedly takes on the country’s immigration problems. The undisclosed agreement dodges tariffs the president threatened to put on goods coming from Mexico. On Sunday’s Face the Nation show, Missouri U.S. Senator Roy Blunt said Mexico’s new president has surprised him…

Blunt says he’s always been reluctant to use tariffs and would rather open markets. He says he hopes Congress will soon vote on funding that’s drying up to care for kids crossing the southern U.S. border illegally who are coming here without their parents.