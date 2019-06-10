Northern Missouri Congressman Sam Graves Praises Disaster Package Signed by President

Northern Missouri Congressman Sam Graves says recent floodwaters in some parts of his district have caused more damage than the Great Flood of 1993. The Tarkio Republican is pleased with the 19-billion dollar disaster aid package signed into law by President Trump. Graves tells St. Joseph KFEQ that a deal should have been reached earlier:

Graves, the ranking Republican on the House Transportation Committee, says the package includes funding to help with crop and livestock losses. Senator Roy Blunt says the package also includes one billion dollars for the U-S Army Corps of Engineers to aid repairs of local levees in Missouri and elsewhere.