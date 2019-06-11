Blunt discusses U.S. deal with Mexico – Tariffs

Missouri U.S. Senator Roy Blunt says President Trump’s deal with Mexico sends the biggest message to China – not Mexico. Trump has announced an agreement with Mexico that reportedly addresses the neighboring country’s immigration issues and avoids tariffs the president threatened to put on goods from Mexico. On Sunday’s Face the Nation, Missouri U.S. Senator Roy Blunt says the president has consistently been willing to use tariffs as part of international negotiations.

Blunt, a fellow Republican, says he’s always been hesitant to threaten tariffs and would rather open markets. Other details of the agreement have not been released.