Evacuation order issued for East Cape trailer park

An evacuation order was issued Monday night for residents of the trailer park on the northeast side of East Cape Girardeau. Mayor Joe Aden said electricity to the trailer park will be cut off today because of the floodwaters. The Coast Guard and Red Cross are assisting people with the move. Monday afternoon, members of the Illinois National Guard were in East Cape Girardeau building up existing sandbag barriers a short distance from the trailer park to keep the water from reaching other homes in the area. Captain Matthew Mullins said the Guard has also been in other Illinois communities along the Mississippi River such as Wolf Lake, Prairie Du Rocher and Valmeyer. The Mississippi River crested near 46.3 feet at Cape Girardeau late Monday, according to the National Weather Service.