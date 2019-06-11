MO workers to get a pay raise

Governor Parson has signed a 30 billion dollar state budget into law – giving a three percent pay boost to state workers. During a ceremony Monday in Jefferson City with about 300 state Corrections workers, Parson says a raise is well deserved.

New Missouri corrections staff will get a pay boost of at least three percent and as much as 13 percent for 20-year veterans. The Corrections salary changes are made possible through the consolidation of two prisons in northwest Missouri’s Cameron over the next 90 days – saving the state about 21-million dollars annually.