The work begins after floodwaters recede

As the Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau crests this week more than 14 feet above flood stage, clean up and restoration companies say it’s important to address water damage quickly. Meanwhile, the Better Business Bureau is advising consumers to beware of “fly-by-night” contractors offering to help clear flood debris and repair damaged structures. Several streets and highways throughout the area remain closed this week due to high. According to regional director of the Better Business Bureau office in Cape Girardeau, Whitney Quick, floods and damaging rainfall are sometimes followed by “unscrupulous storm-chasing contractors seeking to cash in on the destruction.” She said it’s not unusual for the BBB to take complaints about contractors who took deposits from property owners and did little or no work to repair water or storm damage. More information about identifying reputable contractors and avoiding storm repair scams can be found on the Better Business Bureau’s website, bbb.org.