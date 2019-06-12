Affidavit details sibling’s explanation of how 2-year-old girl died; suspect tells different story

Authorities were told multiple stories about how a 2-year-old girl died in Benton on Saturday. The affidavit says 2-year-old Kennley Elizabeth Mae Bramlett was at Raymond Bradley Dejournett’s home on Saturday afternoon along with at least one of her siblings. Deputy Ben Moore said Dejournett told him that Bramlett and her brother were left the children alone in the bath “for about three minutes.” Dejournett said he dried her off and put clothes on her “and that is when she immediately stopped breathing.” 911 was called and he administered CPR until first-responders arrived. Bramlett’s siblings were taken to the SEMO Network Against Sexual Violence for a forensic interview, where one of the children admitted that their father hurts them and held Bramlett underwater and when she came up she was dead. Dejournett asked to speak with the mother, Amanda Bramlett, and told her he was just playing with the kids to see how long they could hold their breath underwater and he did everything he could to save her. The mother said when she left the house around 1:30 p.m. that everything was fine.