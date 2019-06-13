Carbondale city worker helped to find Patrice Dotson

Hundreds of volunteers came together this week to find seven-year-old Patrice Dotson, who disappeared from her yard Monday evening. Those include many Carbondale city employees who stepped up to search. City Manager Gary Williams says it started with the police department Monday night when she went missing. The next day, city workers from multiple departments joined in to help find Patrice, who has developmental challenges. One of those search volunteers is John Lenzini, who’s been with the city for almost 19 years. He says he wanted to help because he felt a special tie to Patrice, “I grew up a block and a half from Patrice’s house, and so I felt a little bit of a connection.” Volunteers were searching a city-owned area near old Koppers Wood Treatment facility and decided to split up. That’s when Lenzini found Patrice laying down. Lenzini doesn’t want to be the one to take the credit. The city also wants to thank all the businesses who donated food and refreshments for the volunteers while they were searching for Patrice.