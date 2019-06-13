Governor Parson: Judge’s ruling does nothing to resolve dispute with Planned Parenthood

Governor Mike Parson says a judge’s ruling does nothing to resolve the ongoing dispute between the state and Missouri’s only abortion clinic. A St. Louis judge has ruled the state cannot simply allow the state license for the St. Louis Planned Parenthood clinic to lapse. He’s given the state a June 21st deadline to decide whether to issue a license. Parson says the judge sidestepped his responsibility.

Parson sees no reason for the judge to issue the deadline.

Parson says Planned Parenthood simply needs to prove safety measures are in place. The governor claims a state investigation uncovered botched abortions at the clinic and did not follow regulations in some practices. A clinic spokesman says the governor has created an injustice for the people of Missouri and says state-required pelvic exams are unnecessary in the age of ultrasounds.