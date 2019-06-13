Governor Parson Signs Legislation into Law Aimed at Ending Border War between Missouri and Kansas

Legislation aimed at ending the economic “border war” between Missouri and Kansas has been signed into law by Missouri Governor Mike Parson. The Bolivar Republican tells reporters that incentivizing companies to move a few miles does NOT result in new jobs for Missouri or Kansas:

Governor Parson signed the bill at Kansas City’s Union Station. It will only take effect IF Kansas executes the same agreement. The bill impacts companies moving between three Kansas counties and Missouri’s Cass, Clay, Jackson and Platte counties.