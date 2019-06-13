A new Red Cross shelter opened in Cape Girardeau yesterday due to the flooding to replace the McClure, IL standby location. The Red Cross has opened five other locations in Missouri and Illinois in response to the recent flooding and tornado damage. The new Cape Girardeau location is at Zion United Methodist Church at 3652 State Highway Z. If you are going to stay at a Red Cross location, bring clothing for a few days, bedding, toiletries, essential medication, and items for your children. If you need to find a shelter, visit redcross.org/shelter or call 1-800-REDCROSS (1-800-733-2767). If you would like to donate, visit redcross.org, call 1-800-REDCROSS, or text REDCROSS to 90999.