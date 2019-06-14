Friday, June 14th, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

According to the Austin American-Statesmen, a man caught urinating in the streets of Austin, Texas hit a police horse in the head, causing the mounted officer to briefly lose control of the animal.

Cops said they were berated by Luis Rios Flores when they initially instructed him to zip up. The 20-year-old man stopped peeing when reinforcements arrived on horseback, then reportedly let loose on man and beast alike.

The suspect allegedly swung at two more horses, hit one officer on the thigh, and hit another on his hand before being arrested. Flores was locked up for interfering with a police service animal and resisting arrest.