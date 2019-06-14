‘Gone Girl’ Bar to reopen

The Bar, on the corner of Spanish and Themis streets, has been closed since last fall, but it will reopen June 27. The Bar was originally the fictional location of a bar in “Gone Girl” starring Ben Affleck, Rosamund Pike and Neil Patrick Harris. After the movie was released in 2014, the set was converted into a real restaurant and bar. The Bar and several other downtown businesses owned by Dr. Sonjay Fonn and Fonn Enterprises LLC closed in October 2018. General Manager, Derek Vaughn, says several changes are taking place at The Bar. The Bar will no longer serve food and will only be open Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 4 p.m. until 1:30 a.m. He did not rule out the possibility of reopening the kitchen at some point.