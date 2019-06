A Kennett man was sentenced to 78 months in prison for a malicious attempt to destroy a building and a vehicle by fire. 52-year-old James L. Harrison admitted that on August 15, 2018 he set a Bullock Furniture Store warehouse building and a 2003 Freightliner box truck on fire. The building, truck, and the contents were completely destroyed by the fire. Harrison was ordered to pay $401,787 in restitution for the damages.