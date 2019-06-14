Missouri Congressman Sam Graves Praises USDA’s Announcement

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced that it’s selected the greater Kansas City area for the relocation of two major facilities: its Economic Research Service and the National Institute of Food and Agricultural Policy. Tarkio Congressman Sam Graves, who represents 36 northern Missouri counties, says it makes sense to move the USDA agencies from Washington to what he describes as “the heart of farm country”:

Missouri Governor Mike Parson agrees, saying the Kansas City area is closer to USDA’s farmer-constituent base. Congressman Graves tells Missourinet the US General Services Administration (GSA) will conduct a search for a site, emphasizing that nothing has been decided yet on the site.