MO Congressman says delegation is preparing for fight on USDA office move to KC

The future homes of two USDA research agencies go to the Kansas City region – along with about 700 federal jobs. The department wants the move from Washington, D.C. to the Kansas City metro to happen this fall. Missouri Democratic Congressman Emanuel Cleaver says the relocation is not a done deal because Virginia and Maryland Congressional delegations will try to block funding for the move.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer of Maryland says he worked to include language in an agriculture funding bill that would prevent the USDA from paying for the relocation. Cleaver says the Missouri and Kansas delegations are getting prepared for the fight.