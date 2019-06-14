A multi-vehicle crash occurred on Thursday afternoon on Interstate 57 southbound near Franklin County. A Honda Odyssey was disabled on the side of the road because of a flat tire when the accident happened. A Honda Accord slowed down with traffic and was rear ended by a Hyundai Elantra, causing minor damage to both vehicles. A Volvo semi-truck swerved to avoid the accident and was hit by an International semi-truck, causing major damage to both trucks. One lane was closed for an hour, causing traffic delays. No one was injured. 36-year-old Markashia Reneka Thompson, who was driving the International semi-truck, was issued citations for following too closely and driving too fast for conditions. 23-year-old Morgan Page Hewlett, who was driving the Hyundai Elantra, was issued citations for following too closely, driving too fast for conditions, and operating an uninsured vehicle.