Ripley County Memorial Hospital will not reopen

During a special meeting Friday, the hospital board unanimously agreed to close Ripley County Memorial Hospital. The hospital has been closed since October 15 because the hospital certificate expired. The decision ends a 13-month effort to find a health care provider to replace SoutheastHEALTH, which left the county in April 2018. Missouri Highlands Health Care (MHHC) has operated the hospital since December. MHHC is considering turning the hospital into and Urgent Care facility.