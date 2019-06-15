Trading Post – June 15

DR leaf & lawn vacuum – ph #: 887-1248

————-

Rebuilt rear-tine tillers – ph #: 837-9005

————-

Stainless steel sink w/garbage disposal

Antique wooden table

Ice cream chairs – ph #: 573-204-3914

————-

Tree trimming service

Hauling service – ph #: 573-837-3237

————-

‘96 Ford Mustang convertable – $900

50ft of wiring – $40 – ph #: 450-5323

————-

Two 8×6 chain-link fencing pens – 4ft high – $75 each

Two large doghouses – $20 each

Rolling bread racks – $10 each – ph #: 573-450-5312

————-

‘92 Chevy Blazer- $2,500 – ph #: 573-382-1711

————-

Frigidaire window air conditioning unit – $30 – ph #: 573-275-6895

————-

Antique lantern – $20

China dishes – 70 pieces – $25 all

Lawn mower repair services – ph #: 573-419-8971

————-

Looking for air-brush painting help – ph #: 270-0204

————-

Kitchen cabinets

Used brick – 15 cents apiece

Rough-cut lumber – ph #: 573-200-0611

————-

Hoover vacuum sweeper

Bulletin boards – various sizes – ph #: 314-243-6197

————-

Rough cut lumber – ph #: 225-6244

————-

Buying: dish antenna equipment – ph #: 618-521-4515

————-

Kenmore washer & dryer – $150 – ph #: 573-275-5630

————-

Buying: small tractor – w/3-point hitch – ph #: 282-2268

————-

Buying: Customised van or small camper – ph #: 573-450-0064

————-

Garage Sale – 614 Chelsea – Cape

