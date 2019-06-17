A man is GUILTY for robbing an undercover cop

It took 15 minutes for a New Madrid County jury to find 29-year old Larry Tarver Jr of Marston, guilty of robbing an undercover drug task force officer Wednesday. Tarver was arrested May 10, 2018, after an investigation by officers of the Missouri State Highway Patrol and Southeast Missouri Drug Task Force in New Madrid County. During the investigation, Tarver agreed to sell marijuana and Percocet to an undercover officer. A probable cause statement shows the officer was waiting in his car when Tarver placed the barrel of a handgun to his head and demanded money. Additional officers responded and took Tarver into custody. In a search of the residence, officers found the gun and the money, identified by its serial number as that taken from the undercover officer. Audio of the exchange between the two was played for the jurors. Formal sentencing is set for 1 p.m. July 23. Tarver faces a minimum of 10 years and up to 30 years to life in prison. He MUST serve 85 percent of any sentence he receives.