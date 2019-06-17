Missing Blood Types

Red Cross is asking you to help ensure blood is there when a patient needs it by encouraging the public to join the #MissingTypes movement. During the Missing Types campaign, the A’s, B’s and O’s are disappearing from brand logos, social media pages, signs and websites to draw attention to the critical role of every blood donor. Dozens of brands and celebrities have signed on to support the campaign, and many big brands are already helping spread the word on social media. Last week Facebook, in partnership with the Red Cross and other blood collection organizations, launched a new Blood Donations feature in select markets with plans to expand later this summer that will help raise awareness about the critical need for blood donors and make it easier to find opportunities to donate. We will be hosting a blood drive in Cape Girardeau, Sikeston, and Perryville on Friday, June 21st from 1:30-6:30 p.m. To register, visit redcrossblood.org and use our sponsor code riverradio.