Monday, June 17th, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A motorist named Kevin Bacon was on his phone “using an Internet search engine to search for a specific episode of the 90’s television sitcom ‘Saved by the Bell’” when he sideswiped a Vermont police car that had stopped to aid the driver of a disabled vehicle.

According to the Vermont State Police, the 55-year-old Bacon was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Spark when he struck a Thetford Police Department cruiser Interstate 91. The driver of the squad car was aiding a motorist in the breakdown lane who had called police for assistance “due to the dangers of passing traffic.”

After striking the police car, Bacon continued driving for a short distance, then stopped his vehicle before “fleeing the scene of the crash.” Bacon was apprehended about a mile from the crash scene.

Investigators determined that Bacon was using his phone to surf the Internet for “a specific episode of the 90’s television sitcom ‘Saved by the Bell’ while he was driving.” The episode in question was “Screech’s Spaghetti Sauce,” which aired during the NBC’s program’s fifth season.