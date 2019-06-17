Regents approve operating budget; small raise first in two years for staff

The Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents approved a total operating budget of nearly $174 million for the university’s upcoming fiscal year during its two-day annual retreat Thursday and Friday in St. Louis. The budget for fiscal year 2020, which begins July 1, is 0.8% more than the university’s budget for the current fiscal year ending June 30 and includes a merit salary increase for faculty and staff amounting to 1% or $700, whichever is greater, over their current salary. Information provided to the regents noted it is the first salary increase the university has provided for its employees in the past two fiscal years. The budget also takes into account tuition and fee rate increases for the 2019-2020 academic year approved by the regents in May as well as several other areas of revenue increases and some anticipated expense reductions. The regents also approved the FY20 operating budget for the university’s auxiliary units, totaling $35.5 million.