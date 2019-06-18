Caruthersville Man Pleads Guilty to Methamphetamine Charges

A Caruthersville man plead guilty to distributing more than fifty grams of a methamphetamine and possession of more than fifty grams of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. 31-year-old Jake Anthony McCall sold 55.22 grams of methamphetamine to an undercover cop in October and tried to sell 19 ounces to someone else in November before cops attempted to stop him. McCall fled, driving over 100 miles per hour through traffic, and threw the drugs out the window. He was arrested after crashing his car. McCall faces 5 to 40 years in prison and a $5,000,000 fine. His sentencing will be in September.