Ex-judge with anti-abortion ties named to panel

Governor Mike Parson has appointed a former judge who has supported an anti-abortion pregnancy resource center — and been disciplined for publicly doing so — to an administrative panel that could handle an abortion clinic licensing dispute. Parson earlier this month appointed former Macon County Associate Circuit Judge Philip Prewitt to the Administrative Hearing Commission. The commission handles disputes between state agencies and businesses or individuals. Lawyers for the state are arguing that the commission should judge a dispute over the license for Missouri’s only abortion clinic. Prewitt was reprimanded in 2015 by the Missouri Supreme Court for encouraging people to donate to local charities on Facebook. In one post, he wrote about attending a fundraising dinner for an anti-abortion pregnancy resource center. Prewitt says he doesn’t see a conflict with his past support for the pregnancy care center.