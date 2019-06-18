Fire heavily damages Scott City home

A fire heavily damaged a Scott City home on Sunday. The Scott City Fire Department responded to a call that afternoon on West Cherry Street. Interim fire Chief Billy Crump said Monday the fire appeared to have originated in a second-floor bedroom of the house and was contained to the second story. Crump said it was an “older house.” Firefighters had difficulty getting around furniture and up the stairs with hoses to the second level. Two firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion at the scene. A mother and her adult son and daughter lived in the house. They were home at the time of the fire and managed to exit the house without injury. Fire crews from Cape Girardeau, Gordonville, Delta and Chaffee also responded to the fire, along with Scott County Rural Fire Protection District and NBC Fire Protection District. Scott City Fire Department has not determined the cause of the fire, but Crump said it appears to be accidental.