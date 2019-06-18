Firework stands

With the Fourth of July coming up, people are preparing to operate fireworks stands. County Collector, Barbara Gholson, reminds those planning to do so in Cape Girardeau County that each location is required to have a county merchants license, which is $25. You can get one from the Jackson office in the Administrative building or the Cape Office at Bloomfield Road. Fireworks stands may be operated from June 20 to July 10, but each city may have a local ordinance with different time frames. A state license is also required for each stand. You can contact the division of fire safety in Jefferson City for more information at 573-751-2930. If you have questions about a county license, please call 573-243-4476.