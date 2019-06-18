Jackson Aldermen decide no changes to this year’s Homecomers

If any changes are made to the schedule or location of Jackson’s annual Homecomers celebration, it won’t be before 2020. That was the consensus of the Jackson Board of Aldermen on Monday night after listening to chairman of American Legion Post 158 and chairman of the Jackson Homecomers committee, Larry Koehler, explain for all intents and purposes it’s too late to make any changes this year. The 2019 Homecomers event is scheduled for July 23 through 27. A group of uptown Jackson merchants had petitioned the aldermen last month asking accommodations be made to either keep certain streets open during the event or ask Homecomers operate all day July 27 instead of waiting to open at 4:30 or 5 p.m. in order to help draw Homecomers attendees — and potential shoppers — to their stores. The merchants said the closed streets filled with carnival rides that aren’t operating during the day discourages people from coming to their stores.