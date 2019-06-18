Mexican citizen sentenced to 18 months for unlawful reentry into the US after prior deportation

A Mexican citizen was sentenced to 18 months in prison for unlawful reentry into the US. 29-year-old Gabriel Santos-Caporal admitted to living in Cape Girardeau County after being previously being deported for illegally being in the US. He did not have the immigration documents to enter or stay in the US lawfully. Santos-Caporal was deported in 2011. In September 2018, he had been arrested for domestic assault and a month later, an immigration officer had been contacted about him being held in custody.