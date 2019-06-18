Tuesday, June 18th, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A man in New York allegedly snuck into Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s district office in Queens on Saturday and hid himself in a closet after spraying a fire extinguisher.

Charges for menacing, criminal trespass, and criminal mischief are pending for 31-year-old Douala Hashi, who was convinced to leave the utility closet by building security before the New York Police Department was contacted.

Hashi was reportedly holding a broken bottle after the extinguisher’s contents dissipated and was taken to the hospital by authorities for an evaluation. Ocasio-Cortez was not in the office at the time, according to police.