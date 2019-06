Construction continues on the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge. Route 3 is closed south of the 146 and 3 junction to Gale while north remains open, but only one lane is open. There are traffic lights to help control traffic between there and McClure. Water is running over this roadway as well. Route 146 from East Cape to 146 and 3 junction is down to two lanes due to flooding. IDOT is monitoring the roadways.