One killed in 3-vehicle crash on Interstate 55

A three-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 in north Scott County on Tuesday afternoon resulted in one fatality and multiple injuries. The crash happened about 4 p.m. when a northbound vehicle crossed the median about a mile south of the Benton exit. The vehicle ran through the safety cables and collided with two southbound vehicles. The driver of the northbound vehicle, 58-year-old Kevin E. Potts, was killed. At least some of the occupants of the southbound vehicles were injured and transported to area hospitals for treatment. A section of the interstate was closed for more than an hour and southbound traffic was diverted off the interstate at the Benton exit. This brings the total fatal crashes in the area to 20 deaths.