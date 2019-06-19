Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury fires deputy who is running for his job

Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury has fired a deputy who is running against him for sheriff and was the department’s 2018 employee of the year. Carl Rose of Sikeston is running as a Republican candidate for sheriff in the 2020 election. He said Drury fired him Monday without warning. Rose accused the sheriff of terminating him for political reasons. Drury denied the accusation in an email to the Southeast Missourian. Drury wouldn’t say why Rose had been terminated. Rose said Drury “verbally told me it was over insubordination.” On Tuesday, he received a written letter of dismissal as required by state law. Rose said he allowed a deputy under his supervision to leave his shift early Friday. You can read more in the Southeast Missourian.