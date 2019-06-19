Serious personal injury investigation

Illinois State Police are investigating a single semi-truck crash on I-57 northbound at mile post 42 that happened yesterday afternoon. The semi-truck left the northbound lane of traffic onto the shoulder and into the wooded area near the road. Goreville Fire Department, Lake of Egypt Fire and Rescue, and Illinois Department of Transportation responded to help with the crash. The driver, 23-year-old Aychluhum Gugsa Kassa of Garland, Texas, was airlifted to Deaconess Hospital in Evansville, Indiana. The crash is still under investigation.