Several Caruthersville arrests in 3 days

Carthersville Police Department has made several arrests in the past few days. Police responded to West 7th Street on Monday for an assault that happened. Officers arrived on scene and learned that a female had been assaulted by a 25-year-old Caruthersville man. The man was arrested and taken to the Pemiscot County Justice Center. A warrant was issued on Tuesday for Jermone A. Herroll of Caruthersville for third degree assault. He is being held at Pemiscot County jail on a $50,000 cash only bond. Officers arrested Tonia Vandewaal on two active warrants for a vicious animal. She was transported to the Caruthersville Police Department, where she later posted bond and was released. Officers responded to an assault at the East Haven Apartments early this morning. Three Caruthersville women were arrested and were taken to Pemiscot County Justice Center.