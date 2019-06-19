





You’re invited to St. Jude Paint Nite on July 18th at the Marquette Tower Lobby!

From 6 – 8pm on July 18th we’re painting wine bottles with fairy lights!

Your ticket purchase is $45 which includes:

– Your wine bottle and fairy lights

– All paint supplies

– And your donation to St. Jude

Every ticket sold gives back $15 to children battling for their lives and provides lifesaving treatment and research to children and families in need.

At St. Jude families never receive a bill for travel, treatment housing or food. Which is why we need your help to fund the mission!

So grab your friends and unleash your inner artist in support of defeating pediatric cancer – from 6 – 8 on July 18th at the Marquette Tower Lobby with KZIM KSIM!

Gold Feathers Wine Bottle with Fairy Lights





